The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSDET

BSNO and BSDET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-7.5) 219.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-7.5) 219 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pelicans vs Pistons Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pelicans had a +155 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They put up 114.4 points per game, 15th in the league, and gave up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Pistons were outscored by 8.2 points per game last season with a -674 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) and gave up 118.5 per outing (27th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 224.7 points per game last season, 5.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged 231 combined points per game last year, 11.5 more than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

Detroit won 37 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 45 times.

Pelicans and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +1800 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

