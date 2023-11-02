The Dallas Stars' (6-1-1) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, November 2 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Janmark C Questionable Shoulder Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Stars vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Stars Season Insights

With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Stars have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Dallas' total of 20 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is third-best in the league.

With a goal differential of +5, they are ninth-best in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton ranks 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).

It has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -10.

Stars vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-130) Stars (+110) 6.5

