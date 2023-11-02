Based on our computer projection model, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will defeat the TCU Horned Frogs when the two teams play at Jones AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 2, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Texas Tech 29, TCU 27

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Red Raiders have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Red Raiders have seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Texas Tech games this season.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

TCU is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Out of theHorned Frogs' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The average point total for the TCU this year is 1.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Red Raiders vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 30.0 25.4 35.3 26.8 24.8 24.0 TCU 29.4 23.0 36.4 20.6 17.7 27.0

