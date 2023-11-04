Our computer model predicts the Alabama State Hornets will defeat the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Grambling vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-11.1) 46.8 Alabama State 29, Grambling 18

Week 10 SWAC Predictions

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

Last season, four Tigers games hit the over.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.

Tigers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18 17.5 17 17 21 Grambling 30.6 32 36.3 26 17 48.5

