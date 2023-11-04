The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jamie Benn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Benn has picked up one assist on the power play.

Benn averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

