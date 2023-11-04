The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

Louisiana is averaging 415.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 49th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 78th, giving up 382.0 yards per contest. Arkansas State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.8 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 97th with 23.0 points per contest.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Louisiana Arkansas State 415.9 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (88th) 382.0 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.4 (121st) 214.5 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (87th) 201.4 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (65th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 15 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (127th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,051 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 476 yards (59.5 ypg) on 67 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 585 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Robert Williams' 294 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has totaled 23 catches and three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 17 catches for 246 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has racked up 1,454 yards on 58.3% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 412 yards, or 51.5 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Zak Wallace has racked up 88 carries and totaled 347 yards with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has racked up 443 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Courtney Jackson has 23 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 433 yards (54.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Jeff Foreman's 13 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 308 yards (38.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

