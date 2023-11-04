The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) are 8.5-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) in conference play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 59.5.

Louisiana is averaging 32.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 78th, surrendering 26.9 points per contest. Arkansas State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 455.4 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. Offensively, it ranks 77th with 373.3 total yards per contest.

Louisiana vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -8.5 -110 -110 59.5 -115 -105 -350 +260

Louisiana Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Ragin' Cajuns rank -71-worst in total offense (353.3 yards per game) and 19th-worst in total defense (457.0 yards per game allowed).

On offense, the Ragin' Cajuns have put up 28.0 points per game over their last three games (108th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 23.3 points on defense over that timeframe (102nd-ranked).

With 158.0 passing yards per game on offense (-113-worst) and 307.0 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-113-worst) over the last three contests, Louisiana has been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Although the Ragin' Cajuns rank -5-worst in run defense over the previous three games (150.0 rushing yards allowed), they've been better on offense with 195.3 rushing yards per game (56th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, Louisiana has not gone over the total.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Louisiana has hit the over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).

Louisiana has compiled a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Louisiana has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 1,051 passing yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 476 yards (59.5 ypg) on 67 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has 585 rushing yards on 87 carries with six touchdowns.

Robert Williams' leads his squad with 294 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 274 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Peter LeBlanc has a total of 246 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Cameron Whitfield has racked up 7.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

K.C. Ossai, Louisiana's top tackler, has 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyrone Lewis has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

