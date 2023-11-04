The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) host an SEC battle against the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama ranks 51st in points scored this season (30.6 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 16.5 points allowed per game. LSU's defense ranks 76th in the FBS with 26.5 points given up per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by racking up 47.4 points per game.

LSU vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

LSU vs. Alabama Key Statistics

LSU Alabama 553.0 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.6 (91st) 395.0 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.4 (15th) 212.9 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.1 (79th) 340.1 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (77th) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (24th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,574 yards on 163-of-223 passing with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 521 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 105 times for 611 yards (76.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers leads his squad with 981 receiving yards on 56 catches with nine touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 732-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns. He's caught 42 passes on 52 targets.

Kyren Lacy's 16 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 309 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,617 yards (202.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 142 rushing yards on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 569 rushing yards on 122 carries with four touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has piled up 339 yards on 67 carries, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 23 catches for 508 yards (63.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has put together a 360-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 40 targets.

Amari Niblack has a total of 218 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

