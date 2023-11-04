Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Our projection model predicts the Oklahoma Sooners will beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Boone Pickens Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oklahoma State (+6)
|Under (61.5)
|Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27
Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- The Sooners have covered the spread six times in eight games.
- In games they were favored in by 6 points or more so far this season, the Oklahoma went 5-2 against the spread.
- The Sooners have played eight games this season and five of them have hit the over.
- The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 0.7 higher than the average total in Oklahoma games this season.
Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 34.5%.
- So far this season, the Cowboys have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- When it has played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, Oklahoma State is 1-0 against the spread.
- The Cowboys have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- The average point total for the Oklahoma State this season is 11.9 points lower than this game's over/under.
Sooners vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oklahoma
|41.9
|18.9
|45.5
|15.0
|39.7
|20.3
|Oklahoma State
|31.1
|24.4
|29.4
|22.4
|34.0
|27.7
