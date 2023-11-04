The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an SEC clash.

Ole Miss has the 41st-ranked defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 10th-best with 38.9 points per game. From an offensive angle, Texas A&M is posting 32 points per game (42nd-ranked). It ranks 27th in the FBS on defense (19.5 points allowed per game).

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Ole Miss Texas A&M 474 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (73rd) 354.3 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (6th) 187.5 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (100th) 286.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (42nd) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,080 pass yards for Ole Miss, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 326 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 146 times for 691 yards (86.4 per game), scoring nine times.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 61 times for 369 yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' team-high 580 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 54 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has caught 27 passes for 536 yards (67 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Dayton Wade has a total of 522 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 36 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,147 yards on 87-of-148 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Le'Veon Moss, has carried the ball 77 times for 387 yards (48.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has run for 355 yards across 66 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 569 receiving yards (71.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 49 targets with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has put up a 506-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 37 passes on 61 targets.

Noah Thomas has racked up 209 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

