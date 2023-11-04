Oregon State vs. Colorado Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Oregon State Beavers and Colorado Buffaloes square off at 10:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Beavers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Oregon State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Colorado (+13.5)
|Toss Up (61.5)
|Oregon State 35, Colorado 27
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 10 Predictions
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Washington vs USC
- Purdue vs Michigan
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Kansas vs Iowa State
- LSU vs Alabama
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Ohio State vs Rutgers
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Utah State vs San Diego State
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Missouri vs Georgia
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- BYU vs West Virginia
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Penn State vs Maryland
Oregon State Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 84.6%.
- The Beavers are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Beavers have played seven games this season and four of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, nine more than the average point total for Oregon State games this season.
Colorado Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 20.0% chance to win.
- The Buffaloes are 4-3-1 ATS this year.
- Colorado has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 13.5 points or more.
- Buffaloes games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The average point total for Colorado this season is 1.7 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Beavers vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oregon State
|36.4
|21.1
|34.5
|11.8
|38.3
|30.5
|Colorado
|32.1
|34.9
|40.8
|35.8
|23.5
|34
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.