The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Herbert Jones put up 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson posted 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists. He made 60.8% of his shots from the floor.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points last season, plus 10.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.3 boards.

Clint Capela recorded 12.0 points, 0.9 assists and 11.0 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu put up 9.9 points, 1.0 assists and 7.2 boards.

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Hawks 114.4 Points Avg. 118.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 48.0% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.4% Three Point % 35.2%

