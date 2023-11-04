In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Roope Hintz to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Hintz has scored two goals on the power play.

Hintz averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.