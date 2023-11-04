The Alcorn State Braves (5-3) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Southern Jaguars (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Alcorn State ranks 66th in the FCS with 353.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 31st in total defense (312.8 yards allowed per contest). Southern ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game on offense (290.3), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking best in total yards surrendered per contest (226.6).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Southern vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Southern Alcorn State 290.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (67th) 226.6 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (31st) 114.6 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.5 (42nd) 175.6 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (74th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has put up 1,326 passing yards, or 165.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Kendric Rhymes is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 407 yards, or 50.9 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Gary Quarles has run for 381 yards across 86 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has collected 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 245 (30.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has two touchdowns.

Colbey Washington has 13 receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 182 yards (22.8 yards per game) this year.

August Pitre III's nine grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 164 yards (20.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has 1,490 yards passing for Alcorn State, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 107 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 102 times for 573 yards (71.6 per game), scoring four times.

Niko Duffey has racked up 153 yards on 33 attempts, scoring one time.

Malik Rodgers' team-leading 364 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has caught 23 passes for 316 yards (39.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tavarious Griffin's 20 grabs have turned into 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alcorn State or Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.