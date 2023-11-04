The No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. East Carolina matchup.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Tulane vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-16.5) 47.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-16.5) 47.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Tulane vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

East Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Pirates have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

