The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Golden Eagles favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

UL Monroe has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2.

Southern Miss has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

