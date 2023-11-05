The New Orleans Saints (4-4) play the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Saints and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Saints vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Saints have led two times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up three times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Bears have been winning in three games and have been losing in five games.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time in eight games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 0.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Out of eight games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent six times.

Saints vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In eight games this season, the Saints have been winning after the first half four times and have been losing after the first half four times.

This year, the Bears have been winning after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in five games (0-5).

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (2-1), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

