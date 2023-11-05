Saints vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 9
For their matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (4-4) have 12 players on the injury report.
Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Saints enter this matchup after a 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their most recent game.
Their last time out, the Bears lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Hurst
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ty Summers
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Demario Davis
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malcolm Roach
|DL
|Illness
|Questionable
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Thumb
|Doubtful
|Braxton Jones
|OL
|Neck
|Questionable
|Larry Borom
|OL
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Illness
|Out
Other Week 9 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Saints or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints rank 12th in total offense this year (349.1 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 296.4 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints are compiling 21.4 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 19.3 points allowed per game.
- The Saints are totaling 243.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank seventh, allowing 189.5 passing yards per game.
- New Orleans ranks 20th in run offense (106 rushing yards per game) and 15th in run defense (106.9 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Saints rank ninth in the NFL with a +3 turnover margin after forcing 13 turnovers (fifth in the NFL) while committing 10 (14th in the NFL).
Saints vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-400), Bears (+310)
- Total: 41 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.