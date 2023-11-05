Will Taysom Hill Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hill's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Taysom Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hill's season stats include 69 passing yards (8.6 per game). He is 4-for-5 (80.0%), with zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and has 38 carries for 203 yards three touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Taysom Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Josh Whyle
- Click Here for Tyjae Spears
- Click Here for Chris Moore
Saints vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|4
|5
|80.0%
|69
|0
|0
|13.8
|38
|203
|3
Hill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|1
|2
|44
|0
|0
|9
|63
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.