The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -3.5 153.5

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana and its opponents went over 153.5 combined points in seven of 29 games last season.

Louisiana's outings last season had an average of 146.8 points, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Louisiana won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Louisiana won 21 of the 23 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (91.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns won all 14 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Louisiana's implied win probability is 63.6%.

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 7 24.1% 77.4 159.3 69.5 142 142.8 Youngstown State 15 51.7% 81.9 159.3 72.5 142 147.9

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 77.4 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins gave up.

Louisiana went 12-6 against the spread and 21-1 overall last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 17-12-0 9-7 15-14-0 Youngstown State 17-12-0 1-0 19-10-0

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Youngstown State 14-0 Home Record 14-3 7-7 Away Record 9-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

