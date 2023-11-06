The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns face the Youngstown State Penguins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Youngstown State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-3.5) 153.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-3.5) 154.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Ragin' Cajuns games.

Youngstown State went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

In Penguins games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

