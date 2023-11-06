How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (0-0) battle the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.
- In games LSU shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 6-2 overall.
- The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Tigers scored 7.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).
- LSU went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively LSU performed better in home games last year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game in away games.
- The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.2).
- In terms of three-point shooting, LSU fared better at home last season, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|TD Arena
