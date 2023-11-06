The Denver Nuggets (6-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO. The over/under is 223.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 223.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.

The average over/under for New Orleans' contests this season is 219.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

New Orleans has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.

The Pelicans have won in each of the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 3 42.9% 114.6 222.8 104.7 215.7 224.9 Pelicans 3 50% 108.2 222.8 111 215.7 225.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.7 points, New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 4-2 0-0 2-4 Nuggets 4-3 2-2 2-5

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Pelicans Nuggets 108.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 111 Points Allowed (PG) 104.7 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

