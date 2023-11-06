How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (6-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Prediction
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Player Props
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- New Orleans is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Pelicans' 108.2 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.7 points, New Orleans is 3-1.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 113.8.
- At home, the Pelicans gave up 109.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 115.
- The Pelicans knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than away (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.3%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
