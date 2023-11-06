The Dallas Stars, including Roope Hintz, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. If you're considering a wager on Hintz against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Roope Hintz vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:08 on the ice per game.

Hintz has scored a goal in four of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hintz has a point in seven of nine games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Hintz has an assist in five of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hintz has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 21 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 2 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

