Bookmakers have listed player props for Roope Hintz, David Pastrnak and others when the Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and plays an average of 15:08 per game.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists to total 10 points (1.0 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jamie Benn has three goals and six assists for Dallas.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Flames Nov. 1 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Pastrnak's 16 points are pivotal for Boston. He has nine goals and seven assists in 11 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Brad Marchand is a key piece of the offense for Boston with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 11 games.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

