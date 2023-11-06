UL Monroe vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UL Monroe vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-30.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Houston (-29.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
UL Monroe vs. Houston Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UL Monroe compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Cougars games hit the over.
