MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) against the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Ohio vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Ohio has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Buffalo has covered five times in nine games with a spread this year.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Ohio & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio To Win the MAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 Buffalo To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

