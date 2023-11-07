Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeast Baptist School at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.