Tuesday's game that pits the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) against the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-61 in favor of St. John's (NY), who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (NY) (-19.1)

St. John's (NY) (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Offensively, St. John's (NY) was the 50th-ranked team in the nation (77.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 316th (75.2 points allowed per game).

The Red Storm were the fifth-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5) last season.

With 15.2 assists per game last season, St. John's (NY) was 40th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Red Storm were 324th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.8) last year. They were 234th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

St. John's (NY) took 27% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 73% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of St. John's (NY)'s buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

While Stony Brook ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last season with 63.1 (11th-worst), it ranked 146th in college basketball with 69.1 points given up per contest.

The Seawolves grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Stony Brook dished out 11.8 assists per game, which ranked them 281st in the country.

The Seawolves, who were 160th in college basketball with 11.7 turnovers per game, forced 8.7 turnovers per contest, which was 0-worst in the country.

The Seawolves sank 7.8 three-pointers per game (125th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32.2% shooting percentage (283rd-ranked) from downtown.

Stony Brook ceded 8.8 threes per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked) to opposing teams.

Of the shots attempted by Stony Brook last year, 54.8% of them were two-pointers (64.7% of the team's made baskets) and 45.2% were threes (35.3%).

