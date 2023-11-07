How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks go up against the UL Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks' 64.9 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed.
- UL Monroe went 7-9 last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.
- Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Razorbacks recorded were just 0.2 more points than the Warhawks gave up (72).
- Arkansas went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/11/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.