The Arkansas Razorbacks go up against the UL Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network +

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 64.9 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed.

UL Monroe went 7-9 last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.

Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Razorbacks recorded were just 0.2 more points than the Warhawks gave up (72).

Arkansas went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72 points.

UL Monroe Schedule