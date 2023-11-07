There is high school basketball action in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midland High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7

Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Simpson High School at Elizabeth High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7

Location: Elizabeth, LA

Elizabeth, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rosepine High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7

Location: Rosepine, LA

Rosepine, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

North DeSoto High School at Leesville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7

Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

