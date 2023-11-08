Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Randle put up 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 111-97 win against the Clippers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Randle's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs conceded 45 rebounds per game last year, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were 29th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.8 per game.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.6 makes per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 41 25 13 3 1 4 3 12/29/2022 43 41 11 7 6 0 1

