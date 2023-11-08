The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0) take on the New Orleans Privateers (0-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers scored 6.7 fewer points per game last year (61.5) than the Cowgirls allowed (68.2).
  • When New Orleans gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 8-14.
  • Last year, the Cowgirls put up 75.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.2 the Privateers allowed.
  • Oklahoma State went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/15/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

