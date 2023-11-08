The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0) take on the New Orleans Privateers (0-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers scored 6.7 fewer points per game last year (61.5) than the Cowgirls allowed (68.2).

When New Orleans gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 8-14.

Last year, the Cowgirls put up 75.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.2 the Privateers allowed.

Oklahoma State went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Schedule