The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) take on the Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Tulane 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.

When Nicholls gave up fewer than 66.4 points last season, it went 3-4.

Last year, the Green Wave put up 5.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Colonels allowed (71.9).

Tulane had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Nicholls Schedule