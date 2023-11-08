The Northwestern State Demons (0-1) play the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Demons put up an average of 60.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.
  • When Northwestern State gave up fewer than 72.6 points last season, it went 10-10.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks averaged just 4.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Demons gave up (67.8).
  • Kansas went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
  • The Jayhawks made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.2 percentage points lower than the Demons allowed to their opponents (49.0%).
  • The Demons' 27.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.0 percentage points lower than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Nebraska L 90-42 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/8/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
11/12/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/16/2023 Tarleton State - Prather Coliseum

