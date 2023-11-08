The Northwestern State Demons (0-1) play the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Demons put up an average of 60.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.

When Northwestern State gave up fewer than 72.6 points last season, it went 10-10.

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged just 4.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Demons gave up (67.8).

Kansas went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Jayhawks made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.2 percentage points lower than the Demons allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

The Demons' 27.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.0 percentage points lower than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

Northwestern State Schedule