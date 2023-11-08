The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) after winning four home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

New Orleans is 3-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Pelicans put up 8.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (101.2).

New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 101.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up more points at home (114.9 per game) than on the road (113.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Pelicans conceded 5.1 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than on the road (115).

At home, the Pelicans drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (35.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries