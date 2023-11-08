The Southern Jaguars (0-1) are big, 20.5-point underdogs against the UNLV Rebels (0-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.

Southern vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -20.5 148.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Southern's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points seven of 26 times.

The average over/under for Jaguars outings last year was 143.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jaguars' record against the spread last year was 15-11-0.

UNLV covered the spread less often than Southern last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 record of the Jaguars.

Southern vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 11 37.9% 74.3 146.2 70 141.3 138 Southern 7 26.9% 71.9 146.2 71.3 141.3 141

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.

Southern put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Southern vs. UNLV Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 1-0 21-8-0 Southern 15-11-0 1-0 12-14-0

Southern vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Southern 9-7 Home Record 9-2 5-5 Away Record 5-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

