The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Curry produced 34 points and four assists in a 120-109 win versus the Pistons.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Curry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-111)

Over 28.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 4.5 (-161)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per contest last season, best in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were ranked third in the league last season, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Stephen Curry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 37 21 3 4 2 2 0 2/2/2023 33 28 5 5 5 0 0 10/21/2022 36 34 5 4 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.