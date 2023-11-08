The Toledo Rockets (8-1) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) will battle in a clash of MAC foes at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11

Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11 Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Eagles have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +750 moneyline set for this game.

The Rockets have a 92.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (-19.5)



Toledo (-19.5) Against the spread, Toledo is 3-5-0 this year.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.

In Eastern Michigan's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) This season, four of Toledo's nine games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 45.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Eastern Michigan this season with more combined scoring than Wednesday's point total of 45.5.

Toledo averages 34.4 points per game against Eastern Michigan's 18.6, totaling 7.5 points over the matchup's point total of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 51.5 49.0 Implied Total AVG 31.6 33.0 30.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 45.6 47.1 Implied Total AVG 27.6 25.5 29.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

