The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns scored 8.0 fewer points per game last year (57.9) than the Tigers allowed (65.9).
  • When Louisiana gave up fewer than 66.6 points last season, it went 16-5.
  • Last year, the Tigers scored 8.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed (57.8).
  • Auburn went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% lower than the 38.8% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents hit.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 25% shooting percentage from the field last season was 27 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52%).

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Spring Hill W 75-45 Cajundome
11/9/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
11/12/2023 Kent State - Cajundome
11/18/2023 Nicholls - Cajundome

