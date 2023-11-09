Sun Belt opponents match up when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) play on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana is averaging 31.1 points per game on offense this year (42nd in the FBS), and is giving up 28 points per game (86th) on the other side of the ball. Southern Miss ranks 96th in points per game (23), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.8 points surrendered per contest.

We have more details below

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Louisiana Southern Miss 406 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.6 (84th) 386.9 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.8 (103rd) 197.8 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.6 (60th) 208.2 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (92nd) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (43rd) 15 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (56th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 1,222 passing yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 492 yards (54.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 611 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Peter LeBlanc's leads his squad with 375 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has caught 24 passes for 313 yards (34.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Robert Williams' 24 catches have turned into 313 yards and three touchdowns.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has compiled 1,746 yards (194.0 per game) while completing 52.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 163 times for 812 yards (90.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has taken 55 carries and totaled 369 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has totaled 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 460 (51.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has four touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has 31 receptions (on 51 targets) for a total of 450 yards (50.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 369 reciving yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

