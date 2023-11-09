The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Louisiana is putting up 406.0 yards per game on offense this season (54th in the FBS), and is surrendering 386.9 yards per game (82nd) on defense. Southern Miss has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 416.8 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 368.6 total yards per contest (77th-ranked).

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -10.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Louisiana Recent Performance

The Ragin' Cajuns have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 321.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-85-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 422.3 total yards per game (102nd).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Ragin' Cajuns, who rank -24-worst in scoring offense (22.3 points per game) and -1-worst in scoring defense (25.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

With 177.3 passing yards per game on offense (-85-worst) and 263 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-85-worst) over the last three tilts, Louisiana has been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the previous three contests, the Ragin' Cajuns rank fifth-worst in rushing offense (144 rushing yards per game) and -18-worst in rushing defense (159.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their last three games, the Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Louisiana's past three contests have not hit the over.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Louisiana games have hit the over on four of nine occasions (44.4%).

Louisiana has put together a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

Louisiana has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ragin' Cajuns an 80.0% chance to win.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 492 yards (54.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 611 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Peter LeBlanc's 375 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has totaled 23 catches and four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put together a 313-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes on 28 targets.

Robert Williams has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 24 grabs for 313 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Cameron Whitfield has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

K.C. Ossai, Louisiana's tackle leader, has 48 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyrone Lewis has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

