On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Sam Steel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Steel has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

