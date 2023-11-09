Tulane vs. Northwestern State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tulane Betting Records & Stats
- Tulane won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Northwestern State sported a 17-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark of Tulane.
Tulane vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulane
|79.9
|154.5
|77.2
|149.3
|150.7
|Northwestern State
|74.6
|154.5
|72.1
|149.3
|143.3
Additional Tulane Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Green Wave averaged 7.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Demons allowed (72.1).
- Tulane had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 19-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Tulane vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulane
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
|Northwestern State
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
Tulane vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulane
|Northwestern State
|12-3
|Home Record
|10-3
|5-4
|Away Record
|10-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
