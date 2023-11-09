The Dallas Stars, including Tyler Seguin, will be in action Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of 11 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Seguin has a point in four games this season through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Seguin has an assist in three of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Seguin has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 11 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

