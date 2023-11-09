Thursday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those contests is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Washington State Cougars.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 18 Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana

TV: B1G+

No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch Iowa vs. Virginia Tech

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Queens (NC) Royals vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Queens (NC) vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Utah Utes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Utah

TV: Pac-12 Network

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Washington State Cougars

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Location: Pullman, Washington

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State

TV: Pac-12 Network

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. No. 4 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network