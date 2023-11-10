Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Archbishop Rummel High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Peabody Magnet High School