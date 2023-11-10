The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) play the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Grambling vs. Colorado Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 69.0 248th 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 62.2 15th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.0 349th 179th 13.0 Assists 11.7 289th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.