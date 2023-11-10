The LSU Tigers (1-0) host the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

LSU covered more often than Nicholls State last season, recording an ATS record of 10-20-0, compared to the 8-17-0 mark of the Colonels.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 143.2 70.7 143.4 139.2 Nicholls State 75.6 143.2 72.7 143.4 149.3

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Tigers averaged were 5.1 fewer points than the Colonels gave up (72.7).

When LSU put up more than 72.7 points last season, it went 4-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

LSU vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Nicholls State 10-8 Home Record 11-2 0-9 Away Record 4-11 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

